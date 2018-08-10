Suspended sentence for Longridge man who had more than 200 child abuse images

A man who was found to have a stash of more than 200 images of child abuse has been given a suspended jail term.

Ronald Crooks, who gave his address as Wheatley Drive, Longridge, near Preston, appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court. His case was committed to Preston Crown Court where he admitted a string of offences.

Preston Crown Court

The 61-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images.

Judge Andrew Woolman sentenced him to nine months in prison, but suspended the term for two years.

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

He was also given a 10 year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) which will restrict his internet use.

The court was told on September 12 last year Crooks was found to have downloaded two images of a child deemed category A - the most serious in law.

A Lancashire Police probe found he had also downloaded 22 category B images, and 199 category C images.