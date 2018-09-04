Suspended primary school caretaker admits publishing "osbcene" articles about child abuse

A man who engaged in Skype conversations concerning fantasies of “incestuous and sadistic acts” against children has pleaded guilty to a string of offences.

Eccleston man Philip Royle, who worked at Balshaw Lane Primary School in Chorley, engaged in Skype conversations concerning fantasies of “incestuous and sadistic acts” on youngsters.

During a probe by police he was also found in possession of 37 indecent images of children, with some deemed category A - the most serious in law.

During a hearing before Judge Andrew Woolman at Preston Crown Court, Royle pleaded guilty to six counts of publishing an obscene article, with the offences said to be committed more than two years ago.

He also admitted a further count of making indecent images of children on or before October 16, 2017.

The 38-year-old, of Beaconsfield Terrace in Chorley, had appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court in July after being charged under the Obscene Publications Act 1959, but the case was committed to the higher court to be dealt with.

He then entered his guilty pleas at a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He is expected to be sentenced on October 10.

Royle’s employers have moved to reassure worried parents that none of the images or conversations relate to children who attend the school.

Helen Gregson, who is headteacher at Balshaw Lane Community Primary School, said: “I am aware that a member of staff has appeared in court.

“I’d like to make it clear that none of these alleged offences relate to pupils at our school.

“I can’t comment further as the matter is still subject to the legal process.”

Royle is suspended from his job at present.

(proceeding)