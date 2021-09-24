The pair - aged 34 and 23, both from Preston - were arrested shortly after a woman was raped in the park at around 2.25am yesterday (Thursday, September 23).

They were both taken into custody for questioning and detained on suspicion of rape.

But this morning (Friday, September 24), Lancashire Police said the pair have been released under investigation.

The force said its investigation is ongoing.

A police spokesman said: "They have both been released under investigation. Enquiries are continuing."

