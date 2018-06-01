Suspected illegal immigrant falls from lorry on M61

Have your say

A suspected illegal immigrant was detained by motorway police in Lancashire after apparently stowing away under a lorry.

Officers received several reports yesterday afternoon about an incident on the M61 between Horwich and Chorley.

Patrols from Lancashire and Great Manchester went to the scene at around 3pm and detained a man.

NW Motorway Police tweeted: "Several reports from members of the public regarding a male who had fallen from a lorry M61 at J6 .

"GMP & Lancashire Motorway patrols arrived on scene.

"The male had been holding on to the underneath of a Lorry .

"He has been detained & now waiting for immigration officers."

No further details have been released.