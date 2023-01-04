Suspected drug driver arrested after ‘colliding into multiple bridges’ and ‘weaving across lanes’ on M6 near Lancaster
A van driver was caught with a quantity of drugs after they were spotted driving dangerously on the M6 in Lancashire.
Concerned members of the public called 999 after spotting a dangerous driver on the M6 on Tuesday night (January 3).
The first reports came in after a van was spotted colliding into multiple bridges on the northbound carriageway, near Lancaster services, at around 7.20pm.
As officers made their way to the area, the same vehicle was spotted weaving across all three lanes before coming to a complete stop halfway across the hard shoulder and lane one.
At this point, the driver was seen attempting to change a bulb on the van while stepping into live lanes of the motorway.
The vehicle was located a short time later at the Lancaster services. A search of the van uncovered a quantity of drugs.
A 32-year-old man from Northwich was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday (January 5).
Insp Rob Conolly-Perch, of the Lancashire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We received several reports of some extremely concerning driving. Thanks to the people who made those calls we were able to track the vehicle down quickly and a man was arrested.
“Clearly it is very lucky that nobody was injured, or worse, so to those people who saw what was happening and reported it to us, we say a huge ‘thank you’.
“We know that a lot of people witnessed this vehicle as they drove up the M6 yesterday evening, and this will have been extremely concerning for them.
“We hope this offers some reassurance that we take the safety of our road users very seriously in Lancashire.”