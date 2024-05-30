Suspected drink-driver arrested after two people hospitalised following M65 car crash near Hapton
A suspected drink-driver was arrested after two people were hospitalised following a car crash on the M65 near Hapton.
Emergency services were called after an Audi A3 and a Ford Kuga collided just before junction 8 (Hapton) at around 9.45am on Monday.
A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital with a “wrist injury” as well as a man in his 50s.
“A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving – excess alcohol,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam can contact police by calling 101, quoting log 0326 of May 27.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.