The men, aged 18 and 20, were asleep when officers forced their way inside the home in Leyland Lane on Sunday morning (June 12).

The pair, both from Merseyside, were found with a stash of drugs worth around £12,000, as well as £3,000 in cash.

Both were arrested at the scene and taken into custody, where they were charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

Lancashire Police has not released the names of the men, who were remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The force said the men are believed to be involved in County Lines, where drugs are trafficked by organised crime groups from cities into smaller towns.

It added the pair had ‘cuckooed’ the home where they had been staying in Leyland Lane. ‘Cuckooing’ is the practice of taking over the home of a vulnerable person in order to establish a base for illegal drug dealing.

Sgt Harrison, of Chorley and South Ribble Task Force, is concerned there might be other vulnerable people in Leyland who are being exploited by the county lines operation.

He is asking the community to stay vigilant and report any “strange activity” on their streets.

He said: “The good news is that two people from Merseyside have today been charged with Possession with intent to supply class A drugs and they are at court in the morning.

"The bad news is that we don't believe they are the only people involved.

"Cuckooing is where people come and take over the address of a vulnerable person to deal drugs.

"Have you noticed any strange activity with your neighbours? Seen any new people arrive? Have their daily habits changed If? If so REPORT IT.

"Similarly with your children. Are they coming home with new clothes? New trainers ? Multiple phones?

"These are all classic signs of county lines drug dealing and that they may be being exploited.

"If you are concerned or have any information you can reply confidentially to this message or ring 101.

"We will look into every piece of information you provide. With your help we can go a long way to solving this problem.”

A police spokesman added: “On Sunday morning Chorley and South Ribble police forced entry to an address in Leyland where they found two males from Merseyside who had been 'Sitting off'.

"On this occasion the males were asleep in bed when police gained entry.

"Upon searching these males they were found to be in possession of approximately £12,000 worth of Class A drugs and £3,000 in cash.

"They were arrested at scene and they have been remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court in the morning.

"We are absolutely dedicated to stopping the supply of these harmful drugs and this highlights that there is county lines activity in the area.