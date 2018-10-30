Supply of prescription drug Tramadol stolen from Preston pharmacy in early morning raid

Have your say

A Preston pharmacy has been burgled with a haul of prescription drugs taken from the site.

The incident happened at Rowlands Pharmacy yesterday at around 6am in Blanche Street, Ashton.

The pharmacy was broken into and a supply of prescription drug Tramadol was taken.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We would like to remind the public not to accept or take any medication from other members of the public.

"Medication that is not prescribed to you can have serious and/or life changing effects on you.

"If you have any information regarding this incident, please ring 101 quoting incident number LC-20181029-0148."