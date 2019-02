Unsafe and out-of-date food was allegedly placed for sale on the shelves of a supermarket giant's Preston store.

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC is due to appear before magistrates today to answer two charges brought under the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 after a Trading Standards probe at its Mariner's Way store at Preston Docks.

Morrisons, Preston Docks



Food producers and manufacturers have a legal obligation to include either a best before or use-by date on their food.

(proceeding)