Street disturbance in Ingol lands man in the dock

A man has appeared in court over a disturbance on a residential street.

Ashley Lancaster, 23, of Westbrook Crescent, Ingol, Preston, admitted obstructing a PC and using threatening behaviour.

Martine Connah said: “Just before 11.45pm a call was made to police by members of public reporting a domestic incident on Barry Avenue.

“They could hear screaming.

“Officers attended and found a woman hanging out of her bedroom window. Police were buzzed in and the defendant was seen climbing out of a window. They gave chase.

“He jumped over a wall but then slipped on the wet grass. He was detained and swore loudly at police in front of adults and children who had gathered there.

“He resisted and had to be restrained.

“He was taken into custody and was smashing around in the back of the police van and being abusive.

“He was gritting his teeth.

“The woman was spoken to and said she had just wanted him removed and he was causing a disturbance.”

Defending, Natalie MacKenzie said: “One of the first things he said to me was that he wished to apologise to the police officers involved in this. He is disgusted with himself.

“He had had an argument with his girlfriend. Police arrived and he asked them if he could go for a walk to cool off and then return, but he was told he couldn’t.

“He accepts he then behaved in the way described. He is very disappointed in himself."

He must pay an £80 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

READ MORE: Cash row led to street fracas

