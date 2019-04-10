Stop and search patrols in Ribbleton after mass brawl involving 15 youths in face masks

Have your say

Stop and search patrols were in place in Ribbleton last night (April 9) after an armed fight involving 15 youths in the Moor Nook estate.



Officers were given the authority to search people and vehicles without suspicion after reports that weapons were used in the brawl.

A Section 60 stop and search order was put in place in the Ribbleton area of Preston last night (Tuesday, April) after a "disturbance" in Grizedale Crescent.

The force said that officers can also use Section 60 powers to enforce the removal of face coverings, masks and "disguises".

A pre-arranged fight between two youths in their late teens in Moor Nook had "escalated" on Tuesday evening into a mass brawl.

Police said as many as 15 youths were involved in the fracas in Grizedale Crescent.

It is understood that a number of the youths were armed, but police have not specified what type of weapons were used.

A police spokesman said: "This was a fight between two youths which escalated into a disturbance involving about 15 people.

"Some suggestion of weapons involved and this was the reason for the Section 60.

"No arrests were made or weapons seized, but we do have a named person we are looking for."

A section 60 was immediately put into force for the area around Pope Lane and Ribbleton Hall Drive.

The spokesman added: "This should not overly concern people. It’s not about targeting people, it is about making sure we do all we can to keep people safe."

The order remained in force until 3am on Wednesday morning (April 10).

The number of people stopped and searched during the 7-hour period has not yet been confirmed.

Section 60s have been deployed in Penwortham and Fishwick in recent weeks following stabbings and disturbances by gangs of youths in the area.