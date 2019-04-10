Stop and search operation in Ribbleton targets youths in "face coverings"

Have your say

A police stop and search order was put in place in Ribbleton last night (April 9) after an incident in the Moor Nook estate.

It gave officers the power to search people and vehicles without suspicion, as well as the power to require the removal of face coverings or disguises.

A police spokesman said: "This should not overly concern people. It’s not about targeting people, it is about making sure we do all we can to keep people safe."

The order remained in force until 3am on Wednesday morning (April 10).

The number of people stopped and stopped during the 7-hour period has not yet been confirmed.

Police have been approached for comment.