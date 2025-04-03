Stones theft from walls at Anglezarke and Rivington costs £30,000 in damage
The thefts have taken place from several locations from walls that line the roads at Anglezarke and Rivington.
A spokesperson for Chorley Police said: “Not only are these walls part of the heritage of the area but the walls play a vital part in the area in keeping the embankments back and preventing vehicles leaving the carriageway in an accident.
“The damage so far is currently upwards of £30,000. The offenders of this crime will have taken a significant amount of time to move the stones due to the weight and the amount taken.”
If anyone has any information on the Theft please contact PC 620 Gallagher on [email protected].
Police also advised people to remain vigilant in the area and report any suspicious activity.