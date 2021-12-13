Stolen Range Rover recovered by police in Lancashire after being purchased by innocent driver

A Range Rover Evoque that had been stolen from the West Midlands area was recovered by police in Rossendale this morning (December 1).

The car had cloned number and VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) plates which had been copied from another legitimate Evoque.

The innocent motorist purchased the car thinking it was a legitimate Evoque, but "is now unfortunately set to lose thousands".

A stolen Range Rover which had been bought by an innocent motorist was seized in Lancashire (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Please make sure you do your background checks when buying a car.

"This car was bought for several thousand pounds below market value.

"If it seems too good to be true it probably is."

Officers urged motorists to carry out background checks when buying a car.

Follow these steps to check you're not buying a stolen or unsafe vehicle

Before you see the vehicle:

- Ask the seller for the registration number, make and model and MOT test number.

- Check that the details you've been given match the information held by DVLA.

- Check the MOT status and history matches the details you’ve been given.

- Check if the vehicle has been recalled because of a serious safety issue.

When you go to see the vehicle

- Ask to see the V5C vehicle registration certificate ('log book'). Make sure it has a 'DVL' watermark, and the serial number is not between BG8229501 to BG9999030, or BI2305501 to BI2800000. If it is, the V5C might be stolen - call the police as soon as it's safe to.

- Make sure the details in the log book match the details you've been given.

-Check the vehicle identification number and engine number. Make sure these match the details on the log book.

If you buy the vehicle

- Tax the vehicle immediately. You'll need the green 'new keeper' slip from the vehicle's log book.

