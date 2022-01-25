Stolen JCB telehandler returned to Coppull owner after being hidden in 'remote location' by thieves

The telehandler was stolen from the Coppull area on Sunday morning (January 23).

The vehicle had been taken to a remote location and hidden from view in an attempt to prevent its recovery, police said.

It was recovered by officers from the South Rural Taskforce yesterday (Monday, January 24) and returned to its rightful owner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the offenders for the theft," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"Once again, this is an example that we will take a tenacious approach to tackling stolen plant machinery, returning it to the rightful owners, and bringing the offenders to justice."

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.

Thieves hid a stolen JCB telehandler in a "remote location" in an attempt to prevent its recovery (Credit: Lancashire Police)