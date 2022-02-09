Stolen e-bike returned to owner as Lancashire Police continue to appeal for witnesses

A man in his 20s was riding his Haibike sDuro HardSeven 5.0 in the Eastgate area at around 5am on Sunday (January 30).

Two men on an Enduro-style motorcycle approached the man before punching him in the face and making off with his e-bike.

Police launched an appeal for information on February 2 and urged any eyewitnesses to come forward.

Today (February 9), officers thanked the public for their support after the bike was recovered and subsequently returned to the victim.

No arrests have been made, but detectives said enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

DC Josh Boswell, of East CID, said: "This was a nasty attack which left the victim very shaken.

"The public response to our appeal has been overwhelmingly positive and we have since managed to return the bike to the victim.

"Our investigation is still very much ongoing and I would ask anybody who has information on the identity of the offenders to make contact with the police."

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0351 of January 30, 2022.

