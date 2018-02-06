Stolen car stung in Garstang

A stolen car was stung and recovered following a police operation in Garstang.

Police first spotted an Audi Q5 at around 9.20pm on Monday which was believed to have been stolen from an address in Blackpool on January 30.

Police first spotted an Audi Q5 at around 9.20pm on Monday which was believed to have been stolen from an address in Blackpool on January 30.

The car was travelling along the Preston Lancaster New Road when it was stung. Police say the car was found abandoned with the occupant having made off.

A spokesman for the police said: "Police patrols got behind the stolen vehicle and undertook an operation where it was stung.

"The car was found abandoned with triver fled the car leaving lots of forensic opportunities for us to look at."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting log reference 1360 of February 5.