Stolen car spotted parked in Preston for 'unusual amount of time'

A suspicious car reported to police for having been parked up in Preston for "an unusual amount of time" was found to have been stolen from Bolton.

Officers investigated after a concerned member of the public reported the black Audi S3 that had not been moved for some time.

The car was reported after it had been parked up in Preston for 'an unusual amount of time'. Photo: Lancashire Police

Preston Police shared an image on Twitter on Saturday and said its inquiries had revealed the car had been reported stolen from the Bolton area.

The car has been recovered. No further details about the incident were given.

Anyone with information, or to report suspicious activity, call 101 or visit https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk