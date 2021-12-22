Thieves reportedly smashed their way into the wooden Nativity scene yesterday morning (Tuesday, December 21), snatching baby Jesus from his crib.

The Nativity scene was also vandalised, with a number of figures knocked over in the sacrilegious smash and grab.

But Hallelujah! Today (Wednesday, December 22), we can confirm that the hand-crafted statue of baby Jesus has been found undamaged and will be returned to the Nativity scene today.

The statue was found resting against a tree beside the Nativity cabinet in Flag Market after being returned secretly under the cover of darkness.

Michael Evans, owner of Miller Arcade burger and craft beer bar Smashed, and his manager Michael Hopkins, were startled to stumble across baby Jesus on their way home after a few festive pints in Preston's pubs.

Smashed owner Michael said: "Me and my manager was walking up from Friargate and we saw Jesus left on the tree next to the Nativity.

"I said to Mike, my manager, I'm sure someone stole him!

"At the same time a guy was on the phone to the police reporting it. We said we have a bar called Smashed and we can take it there and look after Jesus till morning.

"But the gentleman said the police are coming for it."

But the police were unable to attend to collect the statue, and the other man, Trevor Edwards, kindly took baby Jesus home for safekeeping.

At 10.36pm last night, Trevor tweeted the happy discovery to Preston City Council.

"I have him. I went past this evening to have a look and there he was leaning against the tree," said Trevor.

"I'll bring him in to the Town Hall tomorrow, sometime after 11am."

Preston City Council leader Matthew Brown tweeted back: "Well done Trev. Your a star!"

We asked Lancashire Police for comment, but the force said it was not aware of the statue being reported missing.

The wooden nativity cabinet graces Flag Market each year, with the original Italian-crafted statues still in use after more than 50 years.

Yesterday (Tuesday, December 21), Preston City Council - who own the Nativity scene - appealed to those who stole the statue to return it before Christmas Day.

"Sadly, Preston's well-loved nativity scene has been vandalised and baby Jesus is missing," a spokesman for the council said.

"This is a very popular scene with residents and visitors. Please bring him to the Town Hall before Christmas so he can be returned to the display.

The nativity scene outside the Harris Museum has become a well-loved Christmas tradition since it was first unveiled more than half a century ago.

Sadly, it is not the first time the cherished Nativity scene has been targeted by vandals.

In 2018, vandals sparked outrage when they smashed the plastic display window and toppled statues of Jesus and Mary.