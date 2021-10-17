Stolen Audi recovered and two arrested in Lancashire after car spotted by police on M60

Two people were arrested after a stolen Audi was stopped in Blackburn following a police chase along the M60.

By Sean Gleaves
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 10:21 am
Updated Sunday, 17th October 2021, 10:24 am

A white Audi A7, which had been reported as stolen in Nelson, was spotted on the M60 by officers from the Greater Manchester Roads Policing Unit early this morning (October 17).

Officers followed the vehicle as it joined the M61, where they were joined by Lancashire Road Police.

The car was eventually stopped in Blackburn and two people were subsequently arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Modern slavery issues to be explored in Lancashire

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

This stolen Audi S7 was recovered in Blackburn after being spotted by police on the M60.