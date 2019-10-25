Staff tied up and threatened with machete during armed robbery at Spar shop in Walton-le-Dale

Have your say

Detectives are appealing for information after a robbery at a convenience store in Walton-le-Dale.



Police were called at shortly before 11pm yesterday (Thursday, October 24) after three men charged into the Spar shop on Sandringham Road in Walton-le-Dale.

The men threatened and tied up the two female members of staff before stealing cash and cigarettes and making off.

The staff members, aged 52 and 35, were not physically hurt during the robbery but have been left extremely shocked and shaken.

The offenders, one of whom was armed with a machete, are described as tall, thin and wearing black, including balaclavas.

Detective Constable Lisa Harrison, of South CID, said: "This is a shocking incident which must have been truly terrifying for the two members of staff.

Police were called to an armed robbery at the Spar shop in Sandringham Road, Walton-le-Dale, shortly before 11pm last night (October 24). Pic: Google Maps

"These men were clearly prepared to use threats and violence in carrying out this robbery and we are following a number of lines of enquiry to try and identify them.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and contact us so we can apprehend these dangerous offenders.

"I would particularly appeal for anyone who may have CCTV in the area to get in touch."

Management at the Spar shop declined to comment.

The shop remains closed this afternoon as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1568 of October 24 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.