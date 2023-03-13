Staff threatened with suspected handgun and knife during attempted robbery at Preston vape shop
A gang armed with weapons stormed a vape shop during an attempted robbery in Preston.
Three people stormed the Vape Lab in Ribbleton Lane at around 6.40pm on Sunday (March 12).
Staff were threatened with a suspected handgun and a knife before the group made off empty-handed in the direction of Bootle Street.
No one was injured.
Police on Monday (March 13) launched a CCTV appeal and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Darren Caunce, of the South Investigation Hub, Preston Police, said: “Someone will know who these people are and can help us solve this crime.
“If you know those pictured please come forward with information immediately.”
The group are described as white, possibly in their teens, wearing dark clothing with face coverings.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1132 of March 12.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.