Stabbing, knife robbery and assault linked by Lancashire police as appeal made to the public for information

Lancashire Police is appealing for information after a knife robbery, stabbing and assault.

The incidents all took place in Darwen on Wednesday morning (December 4).

Police initially called at around 4.30am to reports of a robbery at the Shell garage on Blackburn Road, after it was reported that a man had entered the petrol station armed with a knife, before threatening the cashier.

While en route to the area police had a further report that someone had been assaulted in the same petrol station.

A customer at the shop, believed to be aged in his 50s, was found with a stab wound to his shoulder.

The offender had made off empty-handed.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

is injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

While the police were at the petrol station they were contacted again, at around 4.55am, to reports of an attempted break-in at an address on Hawkshaw Avenue.

A window had been smashed and somebody had been seen acting suspiciously close by.

A large number of officers to the area and a man aged 28 and from Liverpool was arrested a short time later on suspicion of robbery, criminal damage and sssault .

He remains in custody.

All incidents are being connected.

Police enquiries are ongoing and they are now appealing for information from the public.

DI Scott Waddington, from Blackburn Police, said: “One man has suffered a serious injury, while several other people have been left extremely shaken by this morning’s events. We also know this will have been concerning for members of the public.

“Somebody is now in custody and are enquiries are very much ongoing to establish exactly what occurred.

"In the meantime we will have extra patrols in the area and anybody with concerns is welcome to speak to an officer.

“As part of our enquiries we are now appealing for information from the public and would like to speak to anyone who saw all or part of any of these incidents, or was in the area at around the same time and saw something that seemed suspicious.

“We’d also ask people to get in touch with us if they have dashcam or CCTV footage which may show something useful.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 141 of December.