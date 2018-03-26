Stabbed man 'seriously injured' in Preston attack

​A man who was stabbed five times in a Preston street suffered 'serious injuries' during the attack, say ambulance services.

Emergency services were called at 3:45pm on Saturday March 24 to reports of an assault on North Cliff Street, Preston.

Police say the man was stabbed in his back and torso and suffered a punctured lung during the attack which was carried out by two men.

According to reports, the men are then believed to have made off with the victim's bike.

Ambulance services took the 28-year-old, who is reported to be originally from Liverpool, to Royal Preston Hospital and say he was suffering from "major trauma."

It is understood the man has since undergone an operation to close his wounds and he is now said to be in a stable condition.

Police have now launched an investigation and are appealing for help in finding the man's attackers.

A police spokesman said: "A man received stab wounds to his back and torso. He was taken hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

"It is believed his bike was also taken during the incident.

"We are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances of what happened and are appealing for information."

Police confirmed that nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log number 980 of March 24.