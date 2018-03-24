Stab victim remains in hospital after Preston robbery

A 27-year-old man is still under treatment in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in a vicious robbery.

The victim is said to be suffering from a collapsed lung and other serious injuries following an attack by two men.

Police have appealed for help to catch his attackers - one with ginger hair and the other who is bald.

The robbery happened in North Cliff Street at around 3.45pm on Saturday. It is thought they made off with the man’s bike.

Officers taped off the street, near to Fishergate Hill, following the attack.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service to a reported stabbling. A patrol attended and found one male with puncture wounds to his torso.

“Paramedics said he has multiple stab wounds and a collapsed lung. He was taken to hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

“Two offenders were seen to make off, one of them on a bike. At this time we think it may have been a robbery.

“The victim had his bike taken off him.

“We are looking for two white males, one with ginger hair and the other has a bald head.

Police have urged anyone who either saw the robbery, or knows anything about the assailants, to contact them on 101 quoting log number 980 of March 24.