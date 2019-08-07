St Annes nursing home attack: Blackpool police arrest 16 year old on suspicion of rape

Blackpool police have arrested a 16 year old on suspicion of rape after an attack at a St Annes nursing home.



Officers were called to New Thursby Nursing Home on Clifton Drive in St Annes shortly before 5am on Sunday, August 4, after an unknown male was found in a resident's room.

Police were called to the nursing home shortly before 5am on August 4.

Police believe he broke in through a ground floor window and later fled through the same window after being disturbed by a member of staff.

READ MORE >>> This is the man St Annes police are hunting after "sexual offence" at New Thursby Nursing Home

Last night, officers arrested a 16 year old from Blackpool on suspicion of rape and burglary. He remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Jamie Lillystone, of Blackpool Police, said: “First and foremost our thoughts remain with the victim and their family, who are being cared for by professionals and being supported by specialist officers.

Last night, officers arrested a 16 year old on suspicion of rape and burglary.

“We have had a team of officers working tirelessly on this investigation since Sunday, and we have today made an arrest.

“However our investigation is very much ongoing and we are continuing to appeal for information.

"If you know anything at all that could help with our enquiries, we need to hear from you.

"If you were in the area at around 5am on Sunday and saw anything suspicious, or have any CCTV or dash cam footage that may be useful, please contact us."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 350 of 4th August.