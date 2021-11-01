St Annes man 'tried to kill one child and attacked another', Blackpool Magistrates' Court is told

Joshua Marc Sutcliffe, 32, of Parkinson Boulevard, is accused of trying to kill a child - and of attacking another - on Saturday, Blackpool Magistrates' Court was told.

He was kept in custody and will appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, December 1.

