News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Top surgeon arrested and suspended over sexual harassment allegations
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested

Spate of burglaries in Walmer Bridge prompts Lancashire Police to release CCTV images of balaclava-clad suspect

A balaclava-wearing suspect is wanted by police following a spate of burglaries in Walmer Bridge.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Aug 2023, 18:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 18:37 BST

Properties in Gill Lane, Great Gill, Tillage Close and Jubilee Road were targeted on Wednesday (August 9).

A motorcycle and a bike which were taken during two of the burglaries were later found and returned to their owners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers on Thursday (August 10) released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their enquiries.

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him following a spate of burglaries in Walmer Bridge (Credit: Lancashire Police)Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him following a spate of burglaries in Walmer Bridge (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him following a spate of burglaries in Walmer Bridge (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Read More
Preston man Martin Enow who abducted and seriously injured toddler jailed

Chief Insp Chris Abbott, of Lancashire Police’s South division, said: “We are aware of the impact offences of burglary have on local communities.

“We want to reassure residents of Walmer Bridge that we are investigating all these offences and every line of enquiry is being thoroughly explored.

“You will see an increased police presence in the area, this is to offer reassurance to the public and not something to be alarmed about.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers said they are investigating the incident and will be conducting house-to-house and CCTV enquiries in the area.

It will form part of Operation Defender – Lancashire Police’s commitment to tackle residential burglary.

If you have any questions or concerns, speak to officers in the village or call 101, quoting log number 0249 of August 9.

You can also email [email protected] or [email protected].

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.