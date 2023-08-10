Properties in Gill Lane, Great Gill, Tillage Close and Jubilee Road were targeted on Wednesday (August 9).

A motorcycle and a bike which were taken during two of the burglaries were later found and returned to their owners.

Officers on Thursday (August 10) released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their enquiries.

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him following a spate of burglaries in Walmer Bridge (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Chief Insp Chris Abbott, of Lancashire Police’s South division, said: “We are aware of the impact offences of burglary have on local communities.

“We want to reassure residents of Walmer Bridge that we are investigating all these offences and every line of enquiry is being thoroughly explored.

“You will see an increased police presence in the area, this is to offer reassurance to the public and not something to be alarmed about.

Officers said they are investigating the incident and will be conducting house-to-house and CCTV enquiries in the area.

It will form part of Operation Defender – Lancashire Police’s commitment to tackle residential burglary.

If you have any questions or concerns, speak to officers in the village or call 101, quoting log number 0249 of August 9.