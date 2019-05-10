Southport man, missing for a week, believed to be in Lytham St Annes area

Have your say

A missing 28-year-old man from Southport could be in Lancashire, say police.



Thomas James Proudlock has not been seen since he disappeared from his home in Beresford Drive, Southport on Friday, May 3.

He has not been sighted or heard from in seven days and Merseyside Police said it is becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

The force has extended its appeal to Lancashire after enquiries suggested Thomas might be in the Lytham or St Annes area of the county.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in and of medium build.

He has short brown hair, which is described as being longer on top.

Thomas is normally unshaven or has a full beard and speaks with a Liverpool accent.

He was last seen wearing a red tartan shirt, black jeans and carrying a black waterproof rucksack.

Officers are urging anyone who has seen him since Friday, 3 May to contact 101 or @MerPolCC.