Southbound M6 in Lancashire closed overnight after serious crash

Part of the M6 has been closed overnight after a serious crash.

The crash happened at about 3am between junctions 35 and 36 of the M6, near Carnforth, and necessitated the closure of the southbound carriageway for several hours.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were on the scene and dealt with casualties at the crash scene while the road was closed.

All traffic was halted and Highways England began to released trapped traffic and turn around vehicles at about 4am, while the road was fully reopened at 6am.

Police Accident Investigators, who visited the scene earlier, have now launched an investigation.