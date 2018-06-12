Son to face trial over Preston pensioner's alleged murder

A man accused of murdering his elderly mum is expected to face a trial in November.



Bernadette Green, 88, was found dead at her home in Inkerman Street, Plungington, Preston, on 18 May.

The scene on Inkerman Street



Her death was not initially thought to be suspicious but a murder investigation was launched by Lancashire Police following the results of post-mortem tests on June 6.



The results indicated she had been suffocated.



The pensioner’s 65-year-old son John Green, also of Inkerman Street, has since been charged with murder.



He appeared at a preliminary hearing before Preston Crown Court via a video link from Preston Prison.



Provisional dates were set for the proceedings, which were heard before The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown.



Green was remanded into custody.



He is expected to appear at a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 5.



A provisional trial date of November 19 has been set.



