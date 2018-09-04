Son admits murdering 71-year-old mother

A man has admitted strangling his 71-year-old mother to death.

Majid Butt, of Gade Close, Hayes, west London, was accused of murdering Onees Khatoon at the home they shared on May 13.

The jobless 51-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge during a hearing at the Old Bailey.

The defendant entered his plea via video-link from Belmarsh Prison before Judge Nicholas Cooke QC.

Grey-bearded Butt wore a prison-issue grey tracksuit for the brief court appearance.

A large number of family members sat in the public gallery to hear the plea.

Joe Stone QC, defending, said: "It is a plea made freely on his behalf on consideration of all the facts."

Prosecutor Tom Little QC said Butt had admitted the killing "very early on" following his mother's death.

At around 1pm on the day of the murder, Butt had walked from his home to Hayes police station, where he confessed that he had killed his mother.

Officers then found the body of Mrs Khatoon, who had been strangled with electrical cable, Scotland Yard said.

Butt went on to explain to police that he had had an argument with his mother and she had threatened to throw him out of the house.

He told officers: "I came here to confess that I have strangled my mother."

Judge Cooke adjourned sentencing until September 12.

The facts of the case were not opened in court.