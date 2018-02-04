Six police cars called to park incident in city

Six police vehicles were called to Preston’s Avenham Park after an incident there this afternoon.

A call went out at around 3pm after a lone officer initially detained a man by restraining him on the ground near the Miller Park fountain, in front of a large number of dog walkers and families.

He was seen grappling with the long-haired man and repeatedly shouting: “Put your hands behind your back.”

Four other officers then arrived to handcuff the suspect who was dragged across the grass to a police van on South Meadow Lane.

Police later said the issue was drugs-related and the man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an illegal substance.