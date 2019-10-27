Six arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Blackpool

A murder investigation is under way after a man died following a stabbing in Blackpool.

Police were called around 11.15am on Saturday to reports a man had been assaulted in Queen Victoria Road.



Emergency services attended to find a man, who can now be named as Kris Kam, 35, with two stab wounds to his upper leg. Mr Kam was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment but died earlier this evening.



Detectives believe he had been assaulted by a group of men who made off from the scene in a black Volkswagen Golf car.



Six men aged between 18 and 28 have been arrested on suspicion of murder, with a 31-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.



Police say all are currently in custody.

Temp Det Ch Insp Alisa Wilson, of Blackpool Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are very much with Mr Kam, his family and his friends at this sad time.



“While we have made a number of arrests, we are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about what happened.



“We believe the attackers approached Mr Kam in a black Volkswagen Golf car before making off from the scene in the same vehicle. We are keen to speak to anyone who saw a car, as described, in the area around the time of the incident, or might have dash-cam footage which recorded what happened.



“Attacks of this nature are rare and we would like to reassure people patrols have been increased in the area.”



Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0513 of October 26.



Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

