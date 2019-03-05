Six arrested after Runshaw College knife fight are from Preston

Three men and three boys, all from Preston, have been arrested after a knife fight at Runshaw College in Leyland.

A 17-year-old boy has been injured after a knife fight between two rival youth gangs outside the college campus on Monday (March 4).

There is a heavy police presence at Runshaw College in Leyland today (Tuesday, March 5).

Two men aged 18, both from Preston, an 18-year-old man from Kirkham and three 17-year-old boys from Preston have been arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

All are currently in custody.

Police have described the incident on Monday as a targeted attack, after a gang of 12 people arrived at the campus in three cars at around 4pm, just as students were leaving for the day.

Police said a group of males, believed to be from the Manchester area, parked their vehicles at Worden Park and strode towards the college campus wearing balaclavas and wielding knives.

Around 12 men wielding knives confronted students near the Runshaw College campus at around 4pm on Monday, March 4.

Several members of the group made threats towards pupils and a 17-year-old boy, believed to be a pupil, was stabbed in the arm.

He was taken to Chorley and South Ribble Hospital for emergency treatment.

According to police, no one else was injured during the melee.

Ch Insp Gary Crowe from South Ribble Police said: “My advice to parents, staff and students would be to carry on as normal tomorrow, we will have officers in around the area for reassurance and this will continue. Please speak to them if you have any concerns.

“We know that this disorder is related to a personal issue between two members of each group. There is nothing to suggest there are any further fights planned however, if you know different, you must let us know.

“Thankfully only one person suffered a minor injury but it could have been much worse. To those who think it is acceptable to behave like violent thugs, my message is clear. You are not welcome in Leyland and we do not tolerate this kind of shocking, deplorable behaviour.

“Our investigation is on-going and we made four arrests just after the incident happened, close to the scene. A further two arrests have followed this evening and we now think we have the three vehicles which were involved.

“We know that others were involved in this – from both sides of the altercation - and I have a number of officers working on finding out who they are.

“If you know who was involved, saw the disorder, have any mobile phone footage that you haven’t already sent to us or you know anything at all that could help our investigation, please get in touch.”

You can call 101 quoting incident reference 933 of today (March 4th). Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.