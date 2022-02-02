Shotguns, BB guns, cannabis and £1,500 in cash seized after police search car in Lancashire

Officers on patrol in the Banks area spotted a Volkswagen Golf being "driven suspiciously" at around 9.05pm on Saturday (January 29).

Cannabis, BB guns, £1,500 in cash and "other items linked to the supply of drugs" were seized when the car was stopped near The Gravel.

Two shotguns were also found after a related address in Ormskirk was subsequently searched by police.

Three men were arrested after drugs, cash, BB guns and shotguns were seized in Mere Brow, Lancashire (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Three men - a 22-year-old from Rufford, a 22-year-old from Tarleton and a 27-year-old from Southport - were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

The 22-year-old from Rufford was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

All three men were later released under investigation while enquiries were ongoing.

Anybody with information about drugs in their area can contact police by calling 101 or visiting doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

