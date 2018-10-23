Shotgun fired through house door in Ribbleton

Police are investigating “a targeted attack” after reports that a shotgun was fired through a house door in Preston this morning.

Detective are investigating the incident in Ribbleton.

Police were contacted shortly before 2am to a report that a single shot from a shotgun had been fired through the door of a house in Browning Road.

A vehicle believed to have been used in the incident was seen driving away at speed.

Police believe it was a targeted attack and say thankfully no-one was injured.

Detective chief inspector Richard McCutcheon, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have launched an investigation following this incident and I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or who has information which could assist to get in touch.

“It is only by good fortune that no-one was seriously hurt or even killed in this incident and we will do all we can to find those responsible.

“This reckless behaviour will simply not be tolerated.

“I would reassure people that this incident was not directed at the general public and appears to be a targeted attack.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0070 of October 23rd or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.