Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A shopping centre in Lancaster has been evacuated due to a ‘suspicious package’ this morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Nicholas Arcades in the city centre was evacuated at around 6.30am as emergency services were called to the scene.

Lancashire Police said the bomb squad (explosive ordnance disposal) is on its way to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police at the scene outside St Nicholas Shopping Centre in Lancaster this morning | Tracye Greene

A police spokesperson said: “We currently have a cordon in place in Lancaster Gate, Lancaster.

“This was following a report we received at 6.32am that a suspicious package had been found near to a property.

“Colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on their way and we ask people to avoid the area as a precaution.

“We will provide an update when we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have closed part of the one-way A6 around the shopping centre, from Cable Street to Great John Street.

It has led to congestion and delays with traffic reportedly at a standstill.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.