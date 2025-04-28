Breaking

Lancaster shopping centre St Nics evacuated after 'suspicious package' discovered

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 28th Apr 2025, 08:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A shopping centre in Lancaster has been evacuated due to a ‘suspicious package’ this morning.

St Nicholas Arcades in the city centre was evacuated at around 6.30am as emergency services were called to the scene.

Lancashire Police said the bomb squad (explosive ordnance disposal) is on its way to the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police at the scene outside St Nicholas Shopping Centre in Lancaster this morningPolice at the scene outside St Nicholas Shopping Centre in Lancaster this morning
Police at the scene outside St Nicholas Shopping Centre in Lancaster this morning | Tracye Greene

A police spokesperson said: “We currently have a cordon in place in Lancaster Gate, Lancaster.

“This was following a report we received at 6.32am that a suspicious package had been found near to a property.

“Colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on their way and we ask people to avoid the area as a precaution.

“We will provide an update when we can.”

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have closed part of the one-way A6 around the shopping centre, from Cable Street to Great John Street.

It has led to congestion and delays with traffic reportedly at a standstill.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

Related topics:LancasterEmergency servicesLancashire PoliceLancashirePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice