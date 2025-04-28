Lancaster shopping centre St Nics evacuated after 'suspicious package' discovered
St Nicholas Arcades in the city centre was evacuated at around 6.30am as emergency services were called to the scene.
Lancashire Police said the bomb squad (explosive ordnance disposal) is on its way to the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “We currently have a cordon in place in Lancaster Gate, Lancaster.
“This was following a report we received at 6.32am that a suspicious package had been found near to a property.
“Colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on their way and we ask people to avoid the area as a precaution.
“We will provide an update when we can.”
Police have closed part of the one-way A6 around the shopping centre, from Cable Street to Great John Street.
It has led to congestion and delays with traffic reportedly at a standstill.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.