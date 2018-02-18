Shocking images after car ploughs into garden wall

Police have revealed shocking images of a late night car crash in Chorley.

The smash took place in Whittle-le-Woods on Saturday evening (February 17), where a driver overshot a T junction and collided with a garden wall and vehicles parked on the property's private driveway.

Police revealed that what was "even more shocking" to them was that the driver's young daughter was also in the car.

Thankfully, only minor injuries were reported.

In a tweet, Lancashire Road Police state that the driver was a "drink driver" but no mention of arrests were included.

