Shocking footage shows two men searching out parked up car in Chorley during the dead of night

Police are investigating a number of overnight thefts in the Whittle-le-Woods area of Chorley.

Lancashire Police has said it is "aware of a number of incidents that have occurred overnight in the Whittle-le-Woods area" which have seen a number of vehicles had items stolen from within.

Police want to speak to these men

A white Dacia Duster with the registration PJ17 XYO has also been stolen.

A police spokesman said: "We currently suspect that all of these incidents are linked.

"This appears to be opportunists that have been looking for insecure vehicles or garages.

Please ensure that vehicles are locked and any valuables that do not need to be in the car are removed."

Men target a car on a resident's drive in Whittle-le-Woods

As part of their investigation into the thefts CCTV footage has been released showing two men searching through a parked BMW 4x4 during the dead of night..

Police want to speak to both men in relation to their investigation.

PC Craig McCabe of Chorley Police said: "If you recognise either of these males, please get in touch with me by emailing Craig.McCabe@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

"Please do not name them on [social media].

"Alternatively you can contact the charity crime stoppers anonymously on 0800555111."