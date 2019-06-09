Shock at death of Preston woman after dog bite

Friends have spoken of their shock after a Preston woman died following a dog bite.

Sharon Jennings, 55, from Brookfield, was walking her nine-year-old Jack Russell terrier Diesel on the old railway line in the area on Friday, May 31 when her pet and another dog started to fight.

After intervening and being bitten on the hand and neck, she was found unwell at her home last Monday, and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where she died on Friday evening.

Police are continuing to make inquires to trace the other dog involved and its owner.

Former neighbours of Sharon in Grizedale Crescent, Ribbleton, said they were shocked to hear of her death.

Tina Makinson said: "I really can''t believe it.

"Sharon moved out to Brookfield a few years ago but we were neighbours for 15 or 16 years and she babysat our children.

"She was a really lovely woman who would do anything for anyone."

Tina's partner Nick Hartley added: "It was a dreadful shock to hear Sharon had died. She was a really good neighbour."

The other dog involved in the incident is described as a speckled ginger and black dog of medium height. The owner was described as a male with thinning grey/black hair wearing a blue fleece type jacket.

The incident happened between 6pm and 7.30pm on May 31 and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 1259 of June 5