'She was always happy and the best daughter in the world' - Family of Ellie-May Coyle make heartbreaking tribute to toddler outside Liverpool Crown Court

Have your say

The family of Ellie-May Coyle read a heartbreaking statement outside Liverpool Crown Court follow the sentencing of Lauren Coyle and Reece Hitchcott after they were found guilty of the toddler's death.

Lauren Coyle, 19, of Collins Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston and Reece Hitchcott, 20, of The Fieldings, Fulwood, Preston. were sentenced to 10 years detention at a young offenders institution.

Pictured left, Ellies dad John Minshull and right grandmother Sharon Minshull

PICTURES>>> This is the horror cage bed where the tragic toddler died

Ellie-May's father stood quietly during the statement, wearing a top displaying the words 'Justice for my daughter Ellie-May'.

READ MORE>>> Ellie-May death trial: Mum and boyfriend from Preston jailed over death of tragic toddler

The statement read by Ellie-May's grandmother, Sharon Minshull, said: "Ellie-May was a beautiful little girl, she was so special to everyone around her.

READ MORE>>> Sentences for Ellie-May Coyle death welcomed

"She was always happy and the best daughter in the world.

"She was the perfect daughter, and perfect granddaughter, and will always be in our hearts and minds.

Sharon Minshull went on to thank Mr Terani and the police and for all the support the family had received.