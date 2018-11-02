'Sexual predator' from Penwortham who abused 13-year-old girl is jailed by judge

A disgraced motocross enthusiast is starting a three year and four month jail term after admitting sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl.

Wearing a suit and burgundy tie Danion James Nuttall, 25, of Meadow Bank, Penwortham, stared at the ground in the dock at Preston Crown Court as graphic details were given.

Danion Nuttall

The proceedings were watched by the girl’s parents and elder sister in the public gallery.

He lured the schoolgirl to fields in Euxton where he sexually assaulted her, and on a second occasion he persuaded her to have sex in his car.

The distressed child broke down at school three days later and confided in a teacher, leading to Nuttall’s arrest, prosecutor Charlie Brown said.

He added: “At the beginning of September the defendant contacted the girl by phone asking to meet her. They met near woodland in Euxton.”

The court heard they walked towards a field, sat on the ground and kissed before he told her to ‘lie down’ and carried out a sexual act.

He stopped and told her to be quiet when he got a phone call off his girlfriend before they left the area.

But communication continued between them.

The court heard after she went to a party with friends, he met her near a tile shop, parking up with her in his car.

In a harrowing statement the girl said she felt “embarrassed and ashamed around her family”, especially her parents. She said felt her childhood has been taken away from her and felt she had let people down.

In another statement, her mother revealed she had tried to take her life four times and said she lived in fear that she will succeed in hurting herself.

Defending, Anthony Parkinson said the 25-year-old had not matured and still had some “childish like traits.”

Judge Robert Altham told the family he had read their statements and added: “They make sad and moving reading.

“They need to understand there is one person who should feel guilty. That there is only one person to blame.”

After the case, Det Con Graham Hunt, of Lancashire Police, said: “Nuttall is a sexual predator who targeted his victim, exploiting their vulnerabilities for his own depraved ends.

“I must thank her for her bravery in reporting the offences and facing Nuttall through the court process.

“This investigation highlights our commitment to preventing and detecting serious sexual offences. We want victims to feel confident that they will be treated with compassion and that we will do everything possible to trace those responsible and take action against them.

“I’d like to offer reassurance that any reports of sexual offences, new or old, will be dealt with sensitively, thoroughly and professionally, with the interests of the victims and their families being our priority.”