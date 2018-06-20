Sex criminal ex officer told he must serve full jail term

Have your say

A disgraced former police officer and athlete who secretly filmed sex acts with women he met on dating sites today lost an appeal against his jail term.

Jayson Lobo, 48, formerly a Lancashire Police officer, filmed encounters with seven women over several years before he was caught out.

Lobo, who ran middle distance for England at the Commonwealth Games, was convicted of 11 counts of voyeurism.

He was jailed for three years at Liverpool Crown Court last October, but yesterday challenged the sentence.

Lobo, of Woodfold Park, Mellor, Blackburn, claimed the three-year term was too harsh on him.

But three senior judges at the Court of Appeal in London said it was richly deserved for the serious offences.

Judge David Stockdale QC said some of the former Preston-based policeman's victims had suffered "lasting damage".

They had all consented to sexual activity, but none knew he was filming what they did together.

He stored the footage on his mobile phone and did not show it to anyone else.

Lobo argued that it was wrong that he got more than the two-year maximum sentence for voyeurism.

But dismissing his appeal, Judge Stockdale said Lobo's complaints were "unsustainable".

"In view of the multiplicity of the offences, the judge was entitled to impose consecutive sentences and to arrive at an overall sentence which exceeded the statutory maximum for a single offence," he said.

"He reached an overall sentence which was just and proportionate and took full account of all the mitigating factors.

"The sentence was not wrong in principle, nor for these serious sentences was it manifestly excessive."

The three-year term was upheld.