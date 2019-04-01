Seven-year-old who died trying to retrieve football was electrocuted

A seven-year-old boy who died after climbing over a wall to get a football was electrocuted, police have said.

Harvey Tyrrell was in the back garden of the King Harold pub in Station Road, Romford, east London, at around 5.20pm on September 11 last year when the tragedy happened.

Police and paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead in hospital just over an hour later.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Police said the cause of his death had been confirmed as electrocution.

Two men, aged 70 and 72, have been interviewed under caution over his death, and a file of evidence passed to prosecutors.

An online fundraising appeal in the wake of Harvey's death described the keen footballer, from Harold Wood in Romford, as "a beautiful, happy and healthy seven-year-old boy who loved his football just like any other boy his age".