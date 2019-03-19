Seven charged after assault on Chorley Panthers and St Helens rugby league star Joe Sharratt

Have your say

Seven men have been charged following an assault on a Lancashire rugby league starlet.

St Helens RFC academy player Joe Sharratt suffered serious head injuries during the incident on December 2, 2018.

Joe Sharratt

Joe, who had played for Lancashire Academy against Australian Schoolboys hours prior to the assault, was taken to hospital after being injured in the incident outside Manchester's Factory 251 nightclub.

The former Chorley Panthers youth player is now recovering at home.

The following men have been charged with affray and have been bailed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday April 23 2019:

• Lee Clark (10/11/1977) of Epson Avenue, Sale;

• Imran Ilyas (05/08/1978) of Gainsborough Avenue, Oldham;

• Mohammed Saleem (20/11/1997) of Kingsway, Manchester;

• Mohammed Abdullah (27/03/1989) of Golborne Avenue, Manchester;

• Javad Bolagh (29/04/1995) of Higher Lane, Whitefield;

• Amjad Yasin (08/09/1981) of Latimer Street, Oldham;

• Gareth Carr (03/08/1998) of Denbigh Road, Denton.

Carr and Yasin have also been charged with section 20 assault.

The nightclub was once the headquarters of the Factory Records label that represented Joy Division, New Order and Happy Mondays.