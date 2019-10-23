Seven cars torched at used car dealership in Preston city centre

A used car dealership in Preston city centre has been targeted by suspected arsonists after seven cars were set on fire.



Fire crews from Preston and Penwortham attended the blaze at around 4am this morning (October 23) at the used car dealership in Old Vicarage, off Lancaster Road.

Seven vehicles caught fire at a used car dealership in Old Vicarage, near the bus station, in Preston at 4am this morning (October 23). Pic: Google Maps

Seven cars listed for sale were found ablaze on the forecourt outside the auto sales garage when firefighters arrived at the scene behind the Black A Moor Head pub.

The fire service said it battled the blaze for two hours before it was brought under control.

All seven cars have been completely destroyed by the fire, which is under investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "It looks like one car might have been set alight and then the fire has spread to the other cars.

"The cars were fully ablaze when we arrived and it took us two hours to put the fire out.

"An investigation will now take place alongside the police to establish its cause, which is believed to be suspicious."

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 4.10am today to reports of a fire in Old Vicarage, Preston.

"A number of cars were on fire at a garage. Fire crews attended and put the fire out.

"The incident is being treated as suspicious and the cause of the fire is under investigation."