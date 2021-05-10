Seven arrested in missing pets blackmail probe
Seven people have been arrested in Cumbria as part of an ongoing nationwide blackmail probe involving missing pets.
Monday, 10th May 2021, 5:54 pm
The arrests follow an investigation across 15 police forces after reports that people with missing animals had been targeted and blackmailed via social media for money.
Cumbria Police said it had identified 21 victims so far across the UK.
Read More
Read MoreRSPCA warns of rise in abandoned pets across Lancashire this winter after lockdo...
They currently remain in police custody, police added.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.