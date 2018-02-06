Serial flasher awaiting his fate after admitting offences against teenage girls

A pervert was netted by a plucky passer by who caught him exposing himself to four young girls.

One of depraved Christopher Loop’s victims was just 11.

Loop, 33, of Ribbleton Avenue, Preston, saw his luck run out on August 26 when a quick witted car passenger caught him in the act in Burton Road, Blackpool, near the Tangerine Factory - and detained him until police arrived.

Officers had launched an appeal in August, circulating images after incidents were reported.

The first was on June 18, when three girls on Marton Road, Blackpool, and two girls on Haweside Lane, Blackpool, saw him expose himself.

On July 2, Loop was spotted by three girls near Palatine Library on St Anne’s Road, Blackpool, at 7pm - after two girls had been followed from Watson Road Park.

A week later he flashed at three girls on Bloomfield Road, Blackpool, and two girls on Malvern Avenue.

At the time Sgt Phil Palmer said they were “very shocking and alarming offences.”

Loop admits seven counts of exposure and possessing a knife.

Recorder Andrew Nuttall, sitting at Preston Crown Court, adjourned Loop’s case until March 2.