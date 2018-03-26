Serial criminal admits killing young brothers in hit-and-run days after release

A serial criminal killed two young brothers in a hit-and-run just six days after being released from prison for possessing an 18in machete.

Robert Brown admitted causing the deaths of Corey and Casper Platt-May, aged six and two, by dangerous driving on February 22.

Two-year-old Casper Platt-May (left) and six-year-old Corey Platt-May. Photo credit: Family Handout/PA Wire

The two boys were with their mother in MacDonald Road, Coventry, at around 2pm when a Ford Focus, driven by Brown, ploughed into them.

The 53-year-old had been jailed for six months in November last year for possessing the red-handled machete on September 12 and had been let out on licence just six days before the collision.

He had been convicted of the offence in his absence and the reason given for his lengthy sentence was a "previous history of carrying offensive weapons".

Before being handed six months in prison, Brown had been convicted of wounding in 2014 and common assault and theft from a shop in 2016.

After the incident, the boys were taken to hospital with severe injuries, but Casper could not be revived and died a short time later.

Corey was rushed into surgery, but also later died. Their mother was unhurt.

At Warwick Crown Court, he remained calm in the dock as he entered his guilty pleas despite twice shouting "This is a f****** kangaroo court" and calling the chairman of the bench a "f****** prick" during his magistrates' court appearance.

Brown, of Attwood Crescent in Wyken, Coventry, remained emotionless as he admitted all charges - including two counts of death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance and using a motor vehicle without a licence.

His co-accused, Gwendoline Harrison, 42, who was the passenger in the car, later admitted a charge of assault intending to resist arrest after she hit a member of the public as the pair tried to flee the scene.

On Monday - Harrison's birthday - the prosecution said they would offer no evidence on Harrison's second alleged offence of perverting the course of justice.

At a previous hearing, a court heard that part of Brown's release conditions was not to contact Harrison, of Triumph Close, also in Wyken, while on licence.

Adjourning sentencing until April 27, Judge Anthony Potter told Brown: "I'm satisfied there's good reason for adjournment in your case. In the meantime you will be remanded into custody."

Tyrone Smith QC, defending, said the presiding sentencing judge would need to watch "troubling" CCTV footage before they passed sentence.

He said: "The mitigation I am likely to put forward is the plea."

The victims' mother, Louise Platt-May, paid tribute to her sons after the collision, describing them as "amazing" and "cheeky" boys who will "be deeply missed".

She said: "Casper was a cheeky little boy, always getting into trouble and driving his brothers crazy.

"But he was so loving and caring and constantly told his family how much he loved them.

"Corey was an amazing boy. He never kept still, always had to be doing something and coming up with new ideas of things to do."